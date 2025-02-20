Allworth Financial LP Purchases 8,627 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3,037.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7,163.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

BATS:IYJ opened at $139.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

