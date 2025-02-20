Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $152,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 364.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Super Micro Computer Stock Performance
Shares of SMCI opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Super Micro Computer Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
