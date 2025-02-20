Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $152,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 364.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $259,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

