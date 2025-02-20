Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $264.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.