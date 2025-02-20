Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $291.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $233.00 and a 52-week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.