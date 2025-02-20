Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Clorox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,932,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.38 and a 200 day moving average of $159.74. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

