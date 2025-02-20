Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 11,353.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of UOCT opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $101.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

