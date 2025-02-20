Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 470,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,297.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $93.54 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.22.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

