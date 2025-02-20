Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,834 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPEM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 70,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $318.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

