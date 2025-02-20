Allworth Financial LP Sells 38,900 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,900 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 88,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BATS:DISV opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

