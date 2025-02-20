Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,034 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp downgraded C3.ai from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $45.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $12,692,466.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,395,398.30. The trade was a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851 shares in the company, valued at $35,742. This represents a 93.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,642,974 shares of company stock worth $59,727,720 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.