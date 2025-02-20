Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 15,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 15,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 34,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.66 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This represents a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $291,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,987.28. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $18,528,318. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

