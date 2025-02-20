Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

