Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,144,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.63 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $203.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

