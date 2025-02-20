Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 6.3% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.63 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

