Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,139,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,221,000 after buying an additional 334,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,561,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,992,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 59.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,158,000 after purchasing an additional 984,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Ameren by 26.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,318,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,779,000 after purchasing an additional 479,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.70.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.63%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

