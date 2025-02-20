Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $100.62 and last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 3561331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 77.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth $257,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.4% during the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.63%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

