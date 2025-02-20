American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $409.27 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,252.67. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $789,898 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.