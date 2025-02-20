Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Update

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 79,679.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,943,000 after purchasing an additional 371,306 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after purchasing an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,344,000 after purchasing an additional 209,549 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $548.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $385.74 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

