Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $241.66 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

