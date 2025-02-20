Analysts Set Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Target Price at $103.17

Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atkore from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.12. Atkore has a one year low of $62.62 and a one year high of $194.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,757.55. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,200 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

