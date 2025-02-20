Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Target Price at $13.14

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLRS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $965.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

