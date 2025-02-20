Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $45.50

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.57%.

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,994.18. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,889,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after buying an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 508,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 335,859 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $6,194,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after buying an additional 527,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

