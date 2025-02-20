Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 5.0 %

ANIX stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.93. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,398.38. The trade was a 1.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

