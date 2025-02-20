Arista Networks’ (ANET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.54. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 40.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,666.90. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,944 shares of company stock worth $30,214,186. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

