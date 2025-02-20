ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 32,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the average volume of 14,663 call options.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 961,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 829,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 45,400.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 252,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 251,975 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 160,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.