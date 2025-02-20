Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Head-To-Head Review

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A HubSpot 0.17% -0.07% -0.04%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $290,000.00 685.32 -$54.58 million N/A N/A HubSpot $2.63 billion 15.31 $4.63 million $0.09 8,567.93

This table compares Arqit Quantum and HubSpot”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HubSpot has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arqit Quantum and HubSpot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 HubSpot 0 5 20 0 2.80

Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. HubSpot has a consensus price target of $863.96, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than HubSpot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats HubSpot on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content. It offers Operations Hub, which is designed to unify customer data, automate business processes, data cleanup, and provide customer insights and connections; and Commerce Hub, a B2B commerce suite. In addition, the company provides professional services to educate and train customers on how to utilize its CRM platform; and customer success, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

