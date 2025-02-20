Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $155.11 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

