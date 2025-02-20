Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

MOS opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

