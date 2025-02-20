Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after acquiring an additional 95,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 835,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 52.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 771,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 266,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 0.2 %

GNL opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

