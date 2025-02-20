Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,280 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solventum by 373.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Solventum by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Solventum by 37.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

