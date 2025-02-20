Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,337 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 80.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

