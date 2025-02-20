Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,149 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 111,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,534,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 478,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,233 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

