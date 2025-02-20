Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,902 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 13.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.62.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

