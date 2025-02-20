Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Credicorp by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $184.13 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 20.94%. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

