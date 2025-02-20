Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 82,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $10.25 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

