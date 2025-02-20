Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,473 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $30.15 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 price target (down previously from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

