Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,622,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 656,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 442,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,041.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 375,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

