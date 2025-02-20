Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,622,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 656,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 442,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,041.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 375,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International
In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %
MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
MGM Resorts International Profile
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.