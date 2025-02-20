Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.29 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,605,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 65,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 643,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 267,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MTCH opened at $34.47 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Match Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. HSBC cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

