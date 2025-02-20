Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after buying an additional 142,487 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,782,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 233,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $55.42 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.