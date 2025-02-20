Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 171,351 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 166,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $264.59 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.25 and a 52-week high of $277.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,307.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZPN

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.