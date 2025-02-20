Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global-E Online by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,846,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,979,000 after acquiring an additional 533,675 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global-E Online by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Global-E Online by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Price Performance

GLBE stock opened at $50.90 on Thursday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.