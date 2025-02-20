Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $83.44 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $391,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,830. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $147,072.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,917.20. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,057,910. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

