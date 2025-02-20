Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,856 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 27,310.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

LKQ opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

