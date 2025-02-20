Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,371 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of INGR opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.