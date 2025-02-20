Atb Cap Markets Has Pessimistic View of Enbridge Q2 Earnings

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 74,290,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,151,500,000 after buying an additional 1,495,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,752,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,643,935,000 after buying an additional 1,040,799 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after buying an additional 4,426,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,161,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $984,205,000 after buying an additional 936,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 155.81%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

