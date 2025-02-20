Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Coverage Initiated at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 276.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ATYR opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Atyr PHARMA has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atyr PHARMA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atyr PHARMA by 52.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

