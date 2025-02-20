Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital downgraded Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($11.07) to GBX 830 ($10.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 881 ($11.09) to GBX 946 ($11.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 864.25 ($10.88).

Auto Trader Group Stock Down 1.3 %

About Auto Trader Group

AUTO opened at GBX 769.40 ($9.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 787.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 823.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 666 ($8.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 899 ($11.31).

Auto Trader Group plc is the UK’s largest automotive platform. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in March 2015 and is a member of the FTSE 100 Index.

Auto Trader’s purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. Auto Trader is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture, it aims to build stronger partnerships with its customers and use its voice and influence to drive more environmentally friendly vehicle choices.

With the largest number of car buyers and the largest choice of trusted stock, Auto Trader’s marketplace sits at the heart of the UK car buying process.

