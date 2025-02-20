AVITA Medical (RCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect AVITA Medical to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 337.91% and a negative net margin of 96.26%. The company had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCEL stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCEL. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

