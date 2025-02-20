Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($7.74) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579 ($7.29).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.37) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 487.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 484.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 390.70 ($4.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.42). The company has a market capitalization of £13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £4,594.20 ($5,781.05). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

