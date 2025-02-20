Aviva (LON:AV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 615 ($7.74) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 579 ($7.29).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aviva
Aviva Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Aviva
In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £4,594.20 ($5,781.05). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.