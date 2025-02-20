Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $593.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $624.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $260.27 and a one year high of $715.99.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total value of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.15.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

